Creature Feature – Omar the Camel

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Sonja Reuter, the owner of Merry Oaks Stable and Diamonds in the Rough Equine Rescue, traveled to Israel, rode a camel and fell in love. When she returned home, Sonja was on a mission to find a camel.

She found one in Texas. He is five years old, seven a half feet tall and named Omar. He lives at her farm in Windsor and roams on 20 acres of land.

Bruce Fisher handles and works with Omar and is teaching him all sorts of things. He has learned to lay down to be groomed and examined by a vet, to be led around and to give kisses! Sonja is hoping Omar will be a draw to benefit Diamonds in the Rough.

An entire petting zoo resides at the farm, but Omar is, of course, the star attraction. Visiting the petting zoo, touching a camel and getting a kiss from one may turn into a fundraiser for the rescue. Not to mention, Omar will be getting a friend soon. Another camel will be coming to Merry Oaks in February.