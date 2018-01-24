Commonwealth’s attorney: Norfolk shooting victim identified accused murderer in photo lineup

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused in a 2016 deadly double shooting in Norfolk is now on trial for murder.

It took 6 months for police to catch up with the suspect, Ricardo Spencer. U.S. Marshals caught him in Maryland.

Police said the 24-year-old shot two men on Greenleaf Drive in Norfolk back in 2016. The shooting wounded one and killed 25-year-old Justin Neal.

In court on Wednesday, the prosecution presented dozens of articles of evidence. Jurors looked over forensic evidence like bullets, bullet casings and fingerprints found at the scene.

The key point of evidence on Wednesday: the other victim survived. Investigators testified they brought him in to look over a photo lineup of suspects.

They said he got to the picture of Ricardo Spencer and said, “That’s him. I don’t need to look at no more.”

Defense attorneys argued that no officer tested to see if the victim was on painkillers or what state of mind the victim was in. He had just been released from the hospital.

The case continues Thursday morning. It’s expected to conclude on Friday.