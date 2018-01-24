Charge dismissed against man accused of strangling woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A charge were dismissed Wednesday against a man accused of strangling a woman in Newport News.

Alan Schmitt, 77, was accused of strangling a woman he met on a dating website. According a complaint, Schmitt met the woman, who was 23 at the time, and was much older than he made himself out to be on the site.

The complaint went on to detail the alleged encounter between Smchitt and the woman. The charge against Schmitt was nolle prossed — or dimissed — in court.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about Wednesday’s ruling.