PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Paramedics say they treated one person at the scene of an overnight house fire in Portsmouth.

Someone called 911 around 2:15 Wednesday morning after seeing a fire at a home on Magnolia Street. That’s off Portsmouth Boulevard.

Investigators say there were 5 people living in the house at the time. The other four people were not hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.