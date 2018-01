PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after an armed suspect ran inside a Portsmouth 7-Eleven and stole cash.

Portsmouth police say the robbery happened Friday, Jan. 19, on Greenwood Drive. Officers were called to the scene just after 11 p.m.

Police say the suspect ran inside and demanded money from the register. The suspect ran from the store with cash.

No injuries were reported. Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything or recognize the suspect.