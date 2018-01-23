Under new rules, Norfolk’s Pagoda will stay open after complaints

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The city council voted to renew a lease with the nonprofit that manages the Pagoda and surrounding garden, but the group will have to abide by new rules after complaints from neighbors.

Beginning Feb. 1, the Friends of the Pagoda and Oriental Garden Foundation will need to have a permit for all specific events where music is played and extra parking is needed.

Noise, parking and trash are the top three concerns from the Pierpoint Condominium Association, which has been working with the city and nonprofit to come up with a new lease.

“If we can get the volume controlled, it’s fine,” said one condo member at a city council public hearing on Tuesday.

In addition to the permitting process, the nonprofit can no longer host events past 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends.

All trash must be removed following all events, according to the new lease.

Madeline Sly, who started Friends of the Pagoda in 1998 and opened the garden in 2000, says it’s the Pagoda that fueled development in Freemason that brought the condos to the area.

“I was not happy that Pierpoint wanted to be so involved in the writing of the lease. They are not involved in any volunteer activity at the Pagoda,” said Sly. “[They] don’t really enjoy the activity or the music and vibrancy of living on the water downtown.”

Sly is willing to compromise, however, her supporters are wary of what could come from the restrictions.

“I believe that folks are just waiting for Madeline to slip up, because there’s a lot of folks who want the place shut down,” said one man to the city council. “Most of us do not.”

The city is leasing the Pagoda to the nonprofit for $1 each year. In exchange, Sly and her partners maintain the property. The city estimates the savings to taxpayers at $250,000 each year.