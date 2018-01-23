Two armed suspects at large after robbing Suffolk convenience store

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two armed suspects robbed the Corner Mart Store Sunday evening, according to Suffolk Police Department.

Around 8:30 p.m. emergency dispatchers received a call for a commercial armed robbery in the 800 block of West Constance Road.

Following police investigation, they discovered that two suspects went into the store showing their guns and ran away from the scene with an unknown amount of money.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during this incident.

Both male suspects are described as having their faces covered and around 5’7” to 5’9” tall. One subject was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark washed jeans and dirty white shoes. The second subject was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.