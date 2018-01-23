Tsunami alerts issued after Gulf of Alaska earthquake

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has canceled the tsunami watch for the state of Hawaii.

(NBC) — A tsunami watch was issued for coastal areas from Washington to California as well as Hawaii early Tuesday after a magnitude 7.9. earthquake struck the Gulf of Alaska.

A tsunami warning was also in effect for the coasts of Alaska and the Canadian province of British Columbia.

The quake struck at 4:31 a.m. ET about 330 miles south from the coast of Alaska at a depth of six miles, the USGS said. It later revised its strength downward from an initial reading of 8.2 magnitude.

The first wave could reach Kodiak, Alaska, at 5:45 a.m. ET and Neah Bay, Washington, at 8:55 a.m. ET, it added.

The NWS Tsunami Warning Center advised that “widespread hazardous tsunami waves are possible.”

Residents evacuating Kodiak, Alaska, amid tsunami alert following magnitude 8.2 earthquake. (Credit: Jupiter00000) pic.twitter.com/2M50g9hZn3 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 23, 2018

A buoy located 188 nautical miles southeast of Cordova, Alaska, recorded a wave of about 30 feet, according to NOAA data.

“We know one of the buoys showed a significant water rise right next to where the earthquake happened but the next buoy didn’t seem to experience that,” NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins said. “We don’t know yet what this means. It could have malfunctioned. We just don’t know at this stage. It’s too early to tell.”

He added: “If anyone is still on the coast, the message is still get out of the way until we know more.”

A twitter user in Kodiak reported that the tsunami siren had sounded.

The Anchorage Police Department said the city was not covered by the warning and was outside the danger zone. It urged residents not to call 911.

In the coastal city of Homer, Alaska, police told NBC News they were advising residents to evacuate to higher ground ahead of the wave’s expected arrival time of 6:55 a.m. ET.

150am | A #TSUNAMI WATCH is in effect for the coast of Washington and Oregon. First waves may arrive around 510am, per the Tsunami Warning Center. Further details/updates can be found at https://t.co/mJ1zkhcdo7 or via NOAA weather radio… #orwx #wawx — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 23, 2018