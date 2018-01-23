A super blue blood moon is coming!

(CNN/WAVY) – There are supermoons. There are blood moons. There are also blue moons. Depending on where you are on January 31, you will be able to see all three in one!

A supermoon occurs when the full moon is closer to earth and brighter than normal. A blood moon occurs when it takes on a reddish tint as it passes through earth’s shadow in a lunar eclipse. The blue moon designation has nothing to do with color. It simply refers to the very unusual occurrence of two full moons in a single month.

January’s first full moon occurred Jan. 1.

“The lunar eclipse on January 31 will be visible during moonset. Folks in the Eastern United States, where the eclipse will be partial, will have to get up in the morning to see it,” explained Noah Petro, a research scientist from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “But it’s another great chance to watch the Moon.”