Tides, Orioles exhibition game set for March 26 at Harbor Park

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Baltimore Orioles will return to Harbor Park in March for an exhibition game with the Norfolk Tides.

The game, which is set for March 26, will be the sixth time the Orioles have visited Harbor Park since the Tides became the team’s Triple-A affiliate.

“The Orioles have such an outstanding fan base in the Hampton Roads area, and we’re extremely fortunate to have a major league affiliate committed to growing baseball in our local community” Tides General Manager Joe Gregory said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tickets for the exhibition game will go on sale March 3 at 10 a.m. Box seats will be available for $25, with reserved seats available for $22.

Last year’s game was played on day in which Hampton Roads was pummeled with rain. The game was delayed by only 10 minutes despite the weather, with the teams playing to a 3-3 tie.

Regular season play for Tides begins April 6 at 7:05 p.m. against the Gwinnett Braves.