Suspect steals $13K ring from Newport News jewelry store

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a man pretended to shop for a ring in order to steal from a jewelry store in Newport News.

Surveillance video released by police Tuesday shows the suspect inside the Jared the Galleria of Jewelry store on Jefferson Avenue the afternoon of Jan. 18. You can see him shake hands with an associate, who then hands over a ring. The suspect then appears to inspect the ring. Police say the man swapped out his ring for the store’s ring then fled with it.

The stolen ring is worth at least $13,000.

The suspect in this case is a white man, in his late 20’s, with shoulder length blonde hair in a ponytail. He was clean-shaven and was wearing a black warm-up jacket with white stripes, a black hat and blue jeans at the time of the crime.

If you recognize this man or have any information that could help police with this case of grand larceny, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.