Second suspect charged in New Year’s Eve homicide of Norfolk teacher

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A second suspect has been charged in relation to the shooting death of Caroline Hendrix, the Oceanair Elementary School teacher killed in Norfolk on New Year’s Eve.

Teniqu R. Cushman, of the 1300 block of Waterfront Drive in Virginia Beach, was charged on Tuesday with one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder.

So far, police haven’t released any additional information regarding Cushman’s arrest, but they believe she was also behind the shooting.

The suspected gunman in the case, 70-year-old Edward A. Shaw, was arrested back on Jan. 2. The Sevier, Utah, native is charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

According to police, Shaw shot and killed Hendrix around 8 p.m. on Dec. 31. During that same incident, police say Shaw was shot by a friend of Hendrix, who was trying to help her.

Hendrix was found inside her vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital.

According to court paperwork, Shaw had worked as an engineering consultant in Henderson, North Carolina since May 2017. He told a judge on Jan. 9 that he has no family ties in the area and has no prior criminal record.

Shaw was scheduled to be in court again on Jan. 17, but the court appearance was continued. A new court date has not been set.

Cushman is being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond and is scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday at 8 a.m. She declined an interview with 10 On Your Side.

