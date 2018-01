NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A real estate investment group based in Virginia Beach has bought Norfolk’s JANAF shopping center for $85.65 million.

Officials with the City of Norfolk announced the deal Tuesday morning.

JANAF first opened in 1959, and was put up for sale by previous owners, the CBRE group, in July of 2016. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is primarily focused on grocery-anchored centers.

