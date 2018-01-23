Portsmouth teacher of the year gets house arrest for Medicaid fraud

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One of Portsmouth’s 2017 Teachers of the Year was sentenced to 180 days of house arrest Monday for lying about the time she spent working her second job.

Casheba Cannon’s full-time job was as an elementary school teacher but she was also employed by Just by 5, Inc. (JB5), as a Qualified Mental Health Professional (QMHP).

The Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS), which administers the Medicaid program in Virginia, reimburses JB5 for mental health support services.

Cannon received an hourly wage by JB5 for the hours she documented that she spent with her clients. But, according to court documents, Cannon was inflating that time, saying she was with clients when she was actually teaching. She was also accused of recording sessions that never occurred and documenting that she was meeting with two clients in different locations at the same time.

Between January and December 2013, DMAS paid JB5 more than $50,000 for services on behalf of Cannon’s clients.

Cannon pleaded guilty to the charges in May 2015.

U.S. Attorney Joshua Stueve confirmed to WAVY.com that Cannon was sentenced Monday to six months home confinement, four years’ probation and 250 hours of community service. She was also ordered to pay approximately $50,000 in restitution.