Portsmouth intersection closed through April

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street in Portsmouth is now closed through April 2018 for extensive sewer and utility line repairs.

VDOT says major digging will be taking place in the intersection, with some trenches reaching 13 feet in depth. Pedestrians are urged to steer clear of construction zones and to only utilize open sidewalks. Closed sidewalks will be marked with signs and the construction zone will be blocked off with safety fence and barriers.

The intersection work is the last phase of the Turnpike Road Reconstruction project. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by May 2018.

Motorists are advised to plan their commute by using VDOT’s free traffic information tools:

· Download the 511 smartphone app

· Visit the 511Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone

· Listen to Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) 1680AM

· Call the Traffic Line at 757-361-3016