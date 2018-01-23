Police: Driver charged after Newport News crash that injured 2

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old Newport News man has been charged following an accident that sent both he and another victim to the hospital.

Police were dispatched to the accident at the intersection of Warwick Boulevard and Logan Place at 9:35 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, police found a white van turned over on its side and a black Hyundai Accent sedan that was also involved in the accident.

Both the driver of the Accent and the white van were extricated and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the Accent was turning left onto Logan Place from Warwick Boulevard when he was struck by the white van, which was traveling north on Warwick. However, the driver of the Accent didn’t have the right of way when he tried to turn left on to Logan Place, according to police.

He’s been charged with failure to yield, driving without a license and driving with slick tires.