Police: 3 charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say three people have been arrested and charged with an armed robbery that happened earlier this month.

Police say three suspects arrested — 27-year-old Jahkeem W. Jones, 25-year-old Te’Quan L. Fulford and 24-year-old Kendall S. Gurley — robbed a 25-year-old woman as she was walking on West 49th Street.

The incident happened Jan. 10, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Jones and Fulford have been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gurley is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police say all three are being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.