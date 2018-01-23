Police: 2 suspects rob 2 convenience stores in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two suspects robbed two different convenience stores at gunpoint in less than 30 minutes.

Hampton police say the two robberies happened Monday night.

The first robbery happened at a 1st Stop convenience store on Executive Drive just after 10:30 p.m.

Police say the same suspects robbed a Citgo gas station on Briarfield Road. Officers were called to the second robbery just before 11 p.m.

Investigators say in both cases the suspects entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money.

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Line 1-888-Lock-U-UP.