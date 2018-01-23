ODU releases 2018 football schedule, Virginia Tech comes to Norfolk

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Old Dominion released its 2018 football schedule on Tuesday, highlighted by a home game against Virginia Tech. The schedule includes seven bowl teams from last year, five of whom will play at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

“What a great schedule we have for 2018. Our non-league schedule includes three in state teams in Liberty, Virginia Tech and VMI and a close road game at East Carolina. These are exactly the regional non-league games we want too play,” ODU head coach Bobby Wilder said in a statement released by the university. “Overall on this schedule we have seven teams that played in bowl games last year. Our home schedule includes five of the six teams that played in bowl games last year. The sixth team, VMI, is a school everyone in our area knows about and respects.”

2018 Old Dominion Football Schedule

9/1 at Liberty Lynchburg, Va.

9/8 FIU Norfolk, Va.

9/15 at Charlotte Charlotte, N.C.

9/22 Virginia Tech Norfolk, Va.

9/29 at East Carolina Greenville, N.C.

10/6 at Florida Atlantic Boca Raton, Fla.

10/13 Marshall Norfolk, Va.

10/20 at WKU Bowling Green, Ky.

10/27 Middle Tennessee Norfolk, Va.

11/3 BYE

11/10 North Texas Norfolk, Va.

11/17 VMI Norfolk, Va.

11/24 at Rice Houston, Texas