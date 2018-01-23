ODU releases 2018 football schedule, Virginia Tech comes to Norfolk

WAVY Sports

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Old Dominion released its 2018 football schedule on Tuesday, highlighted by a home game against Virginia Tech. The schedule includes seven bowl teams from last year, five of whom will play at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

“What a great schedule we have for 2018. Our non-league schedule includes three in state teams in Liberty, Virginia Tech and VMI and a close road game at East Carolina. These are exactly the regional non-league games we want too play,” ODU head coach Bobby Wilder said in a statement released by the university. “Overall on this schedule we have seven teams that played in bowl games last year. Our home schedule includes five of the six teams that played in bowl games last year. The sixth team, VMI, is a school everyone in our area knows about and respects.”

2018 Old Dominion Football Schedule

 

9/1                        at Liberty                            Lynchburg, Va.

9/8                        FIU                                     Norfolk, Va.

9/15                      at Charlotte                         Charlotte, N.C.

9/22                      Virginia Tech                        Norfolk, Va.

9/29                      at East Carolina                    Greenville, N.C.

10/6                      at Florida Atlantic                  Boca Raton, Fla.

10/13                    Marshall                                Norfolk, Va.

10/20                    at WKU                                 Bowling Green, Ky.

10/27                    Middle Tennessee                   Norfolk, Va.

11/3                      BYE

11/10                    North Texas                             Norfolk, Va.

11/17                    VMI                                         Norfolk, Va.

11/24                    at Rice                                     Houston, Texas

 