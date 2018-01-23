Norfolk first responders honored by Coast Guard for heroism

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk fire captain and a Norfolk police officer were honored Tuesday night for their actions in helping three distressed swimmers near Ocean View Park in May 2017.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Capt. William Sigafoos and Norfolk Police Officer David Dubus were both awarded the United States Coast Guard Distinguished Public Service Award during a Norfolk city council meeting. The award is presented for heroism, leadership and public service.

On that May 19 day, a Friday, Sigafoos and Dubus donned life jackets and swam approximately a half-mile to reach two children and an adult who were struggling to stay above water.

Sigafoos realized one of the children needed immediate medical care and swam her to shore to medics, talking to her along the way to make sure she stayed awake. Meanwhile Dubus stayed with the other child and adult to help them tread water while waiting for a response boat from Coast Guard Station Little Creek.

All three swimmers were saved that day thanks to the actions of Sigafoos and Dubus.

“The U.S. Coast Guard is honored to work with partner agencies like Norfolk Fire and Rescue and the Norfolk Police Department,” said Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, commander, 5th Coast Guard District. “We are proud to serve alongside dedicated professionals like Capt. Sigafoos and Officer Dubus who, without hesitation, took lifesaving actions before we arrived on scene.”

Capt. Richard Wester, commander, Sector Hampton Roads, was also on hand to present the awards.