NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged in the 2016 shooting death of a 46-year-old man has been found not guilty.

Jurors on Monday acquitted Terrence M. Booth, who was charged months after police found the body of Addison Shearin near the Virginia Zoo in July of 2016.

Shearin was pronounced dead at the scene; police said at the time that he had been shot.