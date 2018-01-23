Man charged for firing gun in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police have charged a man for firing a gun in Elizabeth City.

Police say officers responded to West Main Street and Ashe Street for a shots fired call.

Officers learned that Robert Charles Knight Jr. had fired a gun in the area.

Knight was arrested for discharging a firearm in the city limits, possession Of marijuana of a 1/2oz to 1 1/2oz, possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police say Knight was given a $3,500.00 secured bond. Officers are continuing to investigate the case.

Call the City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555 if you know anything.