CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A malfunction at a railroad crossing in Chesapeake impacted traffic in the Greenbrier area for around one hour Tuesday.

Chesapeake police spokesperson Kelly Elliot said there was a malfunction with a railroad arm at Volvo Parkway just before 10 a.m. Traffic was blocked in both directions, before the road was reopened.

Officials initially said it could take two hours for repairs. The road was reopened just before 11 a.m.

It is unclear what may have caused the malfunction.