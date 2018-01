GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — School officials in Gates County have announced makeup days following last week’s snow.

Gates County Public Schools posted to Facebook Tuesday that Saturday, Feb. 3 will be a makeup day for Jan. 18.

Several other days have also been announced as full school days.

Last week’s snow was the second winter storm of 2018, and caused many school districts to close.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on more school makeup days and schedule changes.