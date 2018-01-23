Lifesaving app that alerts those trained in CPR now implemented in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Fire Department officially released an app it hopes will save lives.

PulsePoint alerts CPR-trained citizens when someone goes into cardiac arrest nearby.

The app works with the city’s dispatch system.

First responders say they hope this app will save lives.

Assistant Chief of Emergency Medical Services Robert Lee says EMTs are not capable of being everywhere all the time.

First responders get around 22,000 calls a year.

“We have an average response time of about seven to eight minutes. So, if we can alert someone who’s nearby who’s trained in CPR, we can get CPR to the patient quicker and to an AED,” Lee said.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 people each year experience sudden cardiac arrest outside of a hospital.

Almost 90 percent of them will die.

Officials say that early CPR and cardiac defribrillation with an AED can increase survival.

“I would encourage anyone who isn’t CPR trained to do so. It’s usually a family member of someone close to you that usually has these attacks and not out in the public,” he said.

Lee says that bringing those in cardiac arrest and CPR-trained residents together through the app is good for the community, and helps get people the medical attention they deserve.

“We strive to provide the best medical care we can and sometimes that’s not by us but by a citizen responder. We try every day to improve our outcomes and this is an opportunity to do that,” Lee said.

CPR is taught through the Citizen’s Fire Academy.

Lee says they are also working with Riverside Regional Medical Center to provide more classes.

You can also find classes here on the American Heart Associations website or here on the American Red Cross’s website.