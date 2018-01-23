King’s Fork student in custody after report of gun on school property

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old student is in custody while police investigate a report of a gun on the campus of King’s Fork High School on Tuesday.

Administrators first alerted police about the incident after a report of a student believed to be in possession of a firearm on campus. Parents received a “code red” automated alert on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say preliminary investigations revealed the student had a firearm, but there were no specific threats related to the possession of the gun.

Suffolk police took the 15-year-old male into custody and have petitioned for warrants for possess/transport a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm on school property and underage possession of a firearm.

The student is being taken to Tidewater Detention Home in Chesapeake.

The news comes on the same day that a 15-year-old male student killed two students and injured 19 with a handgun inside a rural Kentucky high school. The shooter was taken into custody and charged with murder and attempted murder.

The investigation into the King’s Fork incident remains ongoing. Stay with WAVY.com for developments.