Hampton woman arrested, charged in stabbing incident

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman has been charged in a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital.

Hampton police say the incident happened Jan. 18 on Easterly Avenue. Officers called to the scene found a 39-year-old Hampton man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital with an injury police say was not life-threatening.

According to police, an investigation found 28-year-old Anastasia Artis began stabbing the man while the two were inside a home.

Artis left before police arrived, but was later found on West Mercury Boulevard. Police say she has been charged with maiming.

It is unclear what circumstances led up to the stabbing.