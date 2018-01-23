Gates County’s new interim sheriff calls for healing

Related Coverage Gates County sheriff, three deputies arrested for double dipping

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — On Monday, a judge appointed Robert Jordan the new interim sheriff of Gates County following the arrest of Sheriff Randy Hathaway and three of his deputies.

“It’s very disheartening and it’s very hurtful,” said Jordan, who had been a sheriff’s deputy with Gates County. “It is just a black eye for the sheriff’s department. If you go on to Facebook everybody is downing our department and downing our sheriff.”

Jordan was in court on Monday when a grand jury indicted Hathaway along with the three deputies.

“Everybody was shocked,” Jordan added. “We understood we were under SBI investigation as a department, but we were shocked that these indictments were handed down. They will have their day in court. They are innocent until proven guilty.”

Jordan says his main priority is helping this department move on.

“The county has been divided since this SBI investigation has been going on, so it’s my job to pull us together,” Jordan said.

What was a department of 14 deputies is now down to six, including Sheriff Jordan. He plans to ask nearby departments to help cover the area.

Hathaway, who had been appointed Gates County’s interim sheriff in Sept. 2016, is charged with obtaining property by false pretense and failure to discharge duties.

Three deputies, Captain Glenda Parker, Deputy Levar Newsome and Deputy Tobe Ruffin are also charged with obtaining property by false pretense.

District Attorney Andrew Womble petitioned the judge for the charges based on the North Carolina State Board of Investigation’s findings, which showed that the four were allegedly collecting two paychecks at the same time while providing security for Gates County Public Schools.

Investigators say Hathaway and the deputies were getting paid for their deputy duties in addition to the security work. The employees received a combined $700 from the district, according to court paperwork.

Hathaway was released on unsecured bond on Monday after his first court appearance. He also faces a charge of obstruction of justice for allegedly threatening a man to prevent him from speaking with investigators. It’s unclear if the two charges are connected.

Last month, the SBI also announced that Sgt. Brandon Hawks was charged with two counts of embezzlement of property by public officer and one count of larceny of a firearm.

Hawks, who was fired the next day, allegedly stole three grams of a white powder and a Glock 26 handgun that belonged to the state.

On Monday, more than a month after his arrest, the SBI arrested Hawks’ father, Scott Hawks, for possessing two stolen guns.

The Gates County Commissioners have scheduled an emergency meeting for Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Gates County Courthouse to discuss the recent indictments and steps forward.