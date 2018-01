CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake firefighters say no one was hurt after a two alarm fire on Tuesday afternoon at the Sunrise Pizzeria at 1370 South Military Highway.

Fire officials say the call for the fire came in at 4:05 p.m. Crews arrived four minutes later and found heavy smoke coming from the restaurant’s roof.

The fire was contained to the roof and brought under control at 4:37 p.m.

Commercial fire-1370 S Military Highway-Sunrise Pizzeria

Dispatch – 4:05 pm

On scene – 4:09 pm

Heavy smoke showing on arrival. pic.twitter.com/wNXxnNr12J — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) January 23, 2018

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Stay with WAVY.com for developments.