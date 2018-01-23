Electrical pole catches on fire in Chesapeake, knocks out power to businesses

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An electrical pole went up in flames on Tuesday evening in Chesapeake, leaving several nearby businesses without power.

Crews were dispatched at 5:30 p.m to the fire on Portsmouth Boulevard at the intersection of Taylor Road, and arrived seven minutes later to find a transformer on fire at the top of the pole.

Firefighters immediately contacted Dominion Power, which shut off power so the flames could be extinguished. The fire was put out at 6:10 p.m. and firefighters left the scene at 6:46 p.m.

Dominion Power workers stayed on scene to help restore power. As of 10:50 p.m., eight customers in the area were still without electricity.