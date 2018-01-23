Armed suspect at large following robbery at Bubba and Franks Barbeque

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man is at large following an armed robbery at the Bubba and Franks Barbeque restaurant that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Hampton Police were dispatched just before 4:30 p.m. for a business robbery in the 200 block of Floyd Thompson Boulevard.

Police investigation showed the suspect went into the business, displayed a gun, and demanded money. After receiving an unknown amount of money, the suspect ran towards The Samuel Apartments.

The suspect is described to be around 18–30 years of age, 5’8, 140 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with a “7–11” logo on the front, a dark-colored hat, and a blue bandanna covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

