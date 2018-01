Related Coverage Norfolk mobile home park residents facing water pressure issues

NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — Last Tuesday we reported on low water pressure at Smitty’s mobile home park on Newtown Road in Norfolk.

Following our report, which included a comment from the city of Norfolk that it was the property owner’s responsibility to fix the pipes to provide proper water pressure, the mobile home park owners sent crews to fix the pipes.

Viewers reached back out to 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox with great news — their water pressure is back to normal!