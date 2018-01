PORTLAND, ME (NBC) — It was a meet-up of the ages for a group of pre-historic party animals.

dozens dressed in dinosaur costumes crowded Monument Square in Portland, Maine for a T. rex meet-up.

Extinct party-goers young and old had tons of fun, admiring each others’ outfits and dancing to the music. Organizers say they wanted to see how many people they could in one location with the dino-costume.