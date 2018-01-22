Va. Beach detectives search for missing man believed to be endangered

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives are searching for an endangered 42-year-old man who went missing Sunday night in Virginia Beach.

Jason “Andy” Daniels indicated to others prior to going missing that he might try to harm himself. He was last seen at 9:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of Fitztown Road, off Princess Anne Road just north of the North Carolina border.

He’s described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a button up shirt, blue jeans, work boots and a ball cap.

Anyone who’s seen or heard from Daniels is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at (757) 385-5000.