VB Police investigating two shootings Monday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives in Virginia Beach are investigating after two people were shot in separate shootings on Monday night.

One of the victims, an adult female, is believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the first shooting at 9:17 p.m. in the 3900 block of Buchanan Drive.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, but his injuries are considered to be non life-threatening.

The second shooting happened about an hour later in the 5300 block of Bleecker Street.

Officers received the call for that shooting at 10:23 p.m. and arrived to find a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening wounds.

Police say there’s no suspect information at this time for either case, and both investigations remain ongoing. Police haven’t said whether they believe the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5877) or by texting “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.