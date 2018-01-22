ODU linebacker Derek Wilder found guilty of eluding

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — ODU linebacker Derek Wilder, son of head coach Bobby Wilder, and another man were found guilty and sentenced on Monday for running from police.

Wilder and co-defendant Aquante Thornton were both found guilty Monday of felony eluding for a May 2017 incident in Chesapeake.

A judge suspended the imposition of sentencing for Wilder and Thornton for 18 months — pending good behavior — and suspended their operator’s license for six months.

