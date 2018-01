PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – F-22 Raptor pilots recently went through some uncomfortable training to recognize the symptoms of an enemy that could be lurking inside the cockpit. It’s a condition called “hypoxia” and some dedicated Airmen are making sure pilots recognize the symptoms in time to correct their conditions.

Our thanks to Airman Tristan Biese and the 633rd Public Affairs Wing at Joint Base Langley Eustis for releasing this story and photographs.