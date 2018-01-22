Judge grants extension for mental evalution of suspect in Ashanti Billie kidnapping

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk federal court will allow more time for doctors to complete a mental health evaluation of the man charged with kidnapping Ashanti Billie.

Eric Brown, a 45-year-old retired Navy veteran, was charged in November for kidnapping Billie — a little over a month after the body of the 19-year-old was found in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Billie had been missing for two weeks before police found her body.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in November that Brown was being accused of abducting Billie when she arrived for work at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Brown was helping to build the Bilmpies sub shop where Billie worked. Coworkers reportedly told the FBI that Brown would visit the Blimpies almost every day, and that he attempted to flirt with Ashanti on several occasions, even making crude sexual comments.

Federal prosecutors said in early December they believed Brown may not be competent to stand trial. In paperwork requesting a mental health evaluation, prosecutors argued multiple interactions between agents and Brown showed “deeply troubling statements and bizarre conduct.”

Documents filed in January show the Federal Medical Center that Brown was committed to asked for more time for a thorough evaluation.

Brown’s evaluation is now expected to be completed by Feb. 2 and delivered to the court no later than March 2.