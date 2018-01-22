Hampton DJ suspected in weekend shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are trying to locate a man wanted for a shooting that happened inside a Hampton club early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the Charm’d Lounge on Wythe Creek Road just before 1 a.m. for the report of a shooting and found the 32-year-old victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. He is expected to recover.

Investigators determined the suspect in this shooting is 46-year-old Samuel C. Jackson, who was the DJ at the club that night. Police say it appears he got into an argument with the victim, left the club to get a gun, then returned and shot the victim once.

Jackson is wanted for maiming, brandishing a firearm and discharging a firearm in a public place.

There were no other injuries reported as the result of this incident.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jackson please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.