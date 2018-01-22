Gates County sheriff and three deputies facing charges

Related Coverage Gates County sergeant arrested on embezzlement charges

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) — The sheriff of Gates County and three of his deputies are facing charges.

The SBI confirmed Monday that Sheriff Randy Hathaway is charged with obtaining property by false pretense and failure to discharge duties.

Three deputies, Captain Glenda Parker, Deputy Levar Newesome, and Deputy Tobe Ruffin, are also charged with obtaining property by false pretense.

SBI spokeswoman Patti McQuillan says the district attorney petitioned the judge for the charges, based on their investigation.

Last month, the SBI announced that Sgt. Brandon Hawks was charged with two counts of embezzlement of property by public officer and one count of larceny of a firearm.

The arrest warrant said in one case Hawks took two grams of white powder, and in another case took one gram of white powder from the sheriff’s office.

The deputy, who was fired the next day, was also accused of stealing a Glock 26 handgun that belonged to the state, according to court paperwork.

At the time of Hawks’ arrest, the SBI said the Federal Bureau of Investigation was assisting them, and that the investigation was ongoing.