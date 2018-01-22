Family remembers Vietnam veteran killed in Va. Beach auto-pedestrian accident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The family of a man killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Virginia Beach is remembering his life.

Police say 69-year-old Glenn Arvid Russell died at the scene of that accident Saturday morning.

It happened on Lynnhaven Parkway near the Lynnhaven Mall around 8 a.m.

Russell’s son says he was on his way to Chick-fil-A, the restaurant he visited daily.

“Every morning for a total of five years, he went to Chick-fil-A. He was there like clockwork and he would always get on the bus every morning,” Joseph Russell said about his father.

Russell says his father was a good man, a Vietnam veteran, and loved life.

He’s devastated knowing he had wanted to drive his father to his favorite restaurant.

“The night prior, I argued with him to drive him but he was so set on having his freedom and he argued that he’s been doing this for years,” he said.

Russell now has a message for other family with elderly relatives to prevent them from going through a similar tragedy.

“You may have to step into avoid this because I let him have his way and he got killed because of it, because he wanted to be free to do what he wanted. I knew he shouldn’t have been crossing roads. I should’ve taken action,” Russell said.

Police say the driver of the 2008 BMW Sedan that struck Russell is charged with having a suspended operator’s license.

Russell says he doesn’t know how different the outcome would’ve been if the driver had an updated license, but says the only way to move forward is to remember the man whose void he can’t fill.

“It’s too late, and I can’t go back and fix it now, but I’ve got to pick up the pieces and continue on with my life and honor his wishes,” he said.

Brian Burnette, who is the franchise owner of the Chick-fil-A that Russell visited, says Russell would sit and speak with employees during their breaks and was like family.

Burnette says Russell will be missed.

To help his family with funeral costs, click here.