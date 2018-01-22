Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20

El quarterback Tom Brady, de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra, festeja tras una jugada en la segunda mitad del encuentro ante los Jaguars de Jacksonville por el campeonato de la Conferencia Americana de la NFL, el domingo 21 de enero de 2018, en Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Foto/David J. Phillip)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady shook off a hand injury and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola with 2:48 remaining, rallying the New England Patriots back to the Super Bowl with a 24-20 comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship Sunday.

Brady, wearing a black bandage on his right hand, showed no signs of being hampered. And, with the game — and possibly the season — on the line, the Patriots star came up big again.

Brady finished 26 of 38 for 290 yards and two touchdowns for the Patriots (15-3), who’ll play the winner of Sunday night’s game between Minnesota and Philadelphia in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.