Virginia Beach home catches fire; residents escape unharmed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach home caught fire Saturday night, but the residents were able to escape unharmed.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department says they were dispatched to Antioch Street in the Abingdon Village section of the city around 11 p.m.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes.

Virginia Beach firefighters say they were assisted by Chesapeake Engine 3 and Norfolk Engine 4.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.