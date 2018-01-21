PHOTO: Philadelphia greased light poles to stop fans from climbing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Workers in Philadelphia greased light poles in a bid to prevent fans from climbing up them after the NFC Championship game.

Officials say the grease should make the poles too slippery to climb.

The workers who applied the grease jokingly called themselves the “Crisco Cops.”

The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the Minnesota Vikings in the championship game on Sunday night. The winning team will earn a spot in the Super Bowl.

They’ve put Crisco on the poles in downtown Philadelphia to prevent fans from potentially climbing them later. Wild scene on the streets here downtown 4 1/2 hours before the game. https://t.co/MbODGhvuKP pic.twitter.com/TwbMAVKier — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 21, 2018