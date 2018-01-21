No injuries in Chesapeake apartment fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters say there were no injuries following an apartment fire in the South Norfolk section of Chesapeake Sunday afternoon.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, they were dispatched to the scene in 2000 block of Chesapeake Avenue around 4 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a two-story, multi-family structure with smoke coming out of the front.

One adult and one child were displaced, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.