ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) – Officials on the Eastern Shore are investigating a shooting that hurt three victims early Sunday morning in Accomack County.

The Eastern Shore Emergency Communications Center says they received a call at 1:16 a.m. for a shooting on Mary N Smith Road.

Accomack Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

Deputies have not released any information at this time.

