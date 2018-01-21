Government Shutdown: Local agency closings, schedule changes

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Senate could not reach a deal to prevent the government shutdown late Friday night, but what does that mean for agencies in Hampton Roads and surrounding areas?

The shutdown has agencies divided into essential and nonessential, which means there are some agencies that will be affected and others that will operate on modified schedules.

10 On Your Side keeping track of the changes in schedules and openings for the national parks, shipyards and more.

Defense Department

Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Air Station Oceana: Navy Exchanges in the continental U.S. will remain open during the government shutdown. However, commissaries will be closed. Please call ahead to any Navy installation facilities you may want to use to determine if it is open and if there are any changes to hours of operation. Childcare facilities for military personnel will be open. Civilian employees who are designated “non-exempt” should report to work on their next shift or workday to receive their furlough letter. If you are unsure of your status, please contact your supervisor. When the government shutdown ends, civilian personnel should return to work on their next shift or work day. If you have questions about returning to work, please contact your supervisor.

National Parks

Assateague Island National Seashore: Visitor center and facilities closed until further notice.

Historic Jamestowne: Free admission to Historic Jamestowne will be offered from Saturday, Jan. 20, through Monday, Jan. 22, if the government shutdown continues. During the government shutdown, there will be public access to Jamestown Island daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors should park in the main Visitor Center parking lot, but the Visitor Center building will be closed.

Yorktown Battlefield: Any entry onto the property during this period of federal government shutdown is at the visitor’s sole risk. The facility will not operate parks during the shutdown period, and no visitor services will be provided. They will not issue permits, conduct educational programs, collect trash, operate or provide restrooms, maintain roads or walkways (including plowing and ice melting), or provide visitor information.