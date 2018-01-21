Crews respond to chimney fire in Onley

ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) – Multiple fire crews responded to a fire on East Main Street.

Onancock Volunteer Fire officials say they received the call at 5:42 p.m. for a fire in the 26000 block of East Main Street. Units on scene found fire showing from the chimney and crews checked the attic for extension.

Salvage covers were placed throughout the structure to limit damage. A pellet stove was removed from the residence and the fire was extinguished.

Firefighters from Onancock, Tasley and Melfa responded to the fire.

There were no injuries.