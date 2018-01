CHESAPEAKE, Va.(WAVY) – Chesapeake Police are searching for a man who went missing Tuesday.

Police are trying to find Mr. Daniel Rees Wallis last seen on January 16.

He is believed to be driving a black 1996 Nissan Sentra with a VA tag, JTH-8926.

Police have not released any further information.

Anyone with information regarding Wallis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesapeake Police Department at (757) 382-6161.

