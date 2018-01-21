Brady wears tape on hand, but no glove

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is on the field for warmups at Gillette Stadium wearing black tape over the inside part of his injured right hand – but no glove.

Brady is throwing passes – with a glove only on his non-throwing left hand – about 45 minutes before kickoff for the AFC championship game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Brady was listed as questionable after he hurt his right hand during practice earlier in the week. He was limited Wednesday, sat out Thursday and was limited again Friday because of the injury.

Brady has never missed a playoff start during his 18-year career and is expected to be under center as the Patriots try for their third Super Bowl trip in four years. The quarterback said only, “We’ll see,” on Friday when asked if he would play.

